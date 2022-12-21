A FORMER Army officer has been appointed as York Minster's new Chapter Steward and chief operating officer.

David Colthup, who spent more than 30 years in the Army, replaces Kathryn Blacker who recently left the Minster for a new role at York Museums Trust. He will take up his new role on January 9.

Mr Colthup recently left the Army after a career spanning more than 30 years, having originally been commissioned into the Green Howards in 1989.

He commanded Yorkshire soldiers in locations around the world - including in Kuwait, Iraq, Germany, Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Belize and Afghanistan - and most recently was the Director of Operations for all Army recruiting and initial training.

As Chapter Steward and Chief Operating Officer, he will oversee the cathedral’s day-to-day operations, leading a team working on governance, security, safeguarding, HR, finance, retail, visitor welcome, events, learning, marketing, music, IT, historic collections, and care of the buildings and land within the York Minster Precinct.

He will also be responsible for relationships with other organisations in York and across the north of England, as well as with the wider Church of England and networks like the Association of English Cathedrals and the Cathedral Workshops’ Fellowship.

Mr Colthup saiid he was 'delighted and deeply honoured' to have been offered the job.

"I am really looking forward to the challenge of learning about the people, the place and the sheer complexity of this fascinating cathedral, the Mother Church of the Northern Province of the Church of England," he said. "I am particularly excited to have the opportunity to work with the great team of people at York Minster.”

The Dean of York, the Very Revd Dominic Barrington, said: “We are thrilled that David is joining the team at York Minster.

"In addition to his exceptional operational experience and expertise, David is an inspirational leader with a proven track record in supporting and valuing people and their contribution as individuals and teams.

"Efficient delivery of all of these services will enable the cathedral’s core purpose: the invitation to come to York Minster to discover God’s love."

Mr Colthup will be joining the Minster at a key moment.

A Minster spoke[pserson said: "The ongoing development and implementation of the Neighbourhood Plan offers significant opportunities to create a sustainable and financially viable future for the cathedral and its precinct.

"He will also be in post in time to support the final stages of complex governance changes coming into effect with the new Cathedral Measure next year."