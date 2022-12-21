A CHRISTMAS wreath making workshop run by volunteers has raised more than £1,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Organised by the charity’s Galtres Volunteer Group in Easingwold, the sell-out event gave attendees the opportunity to create their own traditional Christmas wreath while enjoying some festive treats.

Wendy Stirke, chair of the group, said: “We all had a fabulous evening making our wreaths, which we made from a wire ring, moss and natural evergreen foliage and decorations, finished off with beautiful velvet ribbons.

“The final product was gorgeous and we’re so pleased that the evening raised such a brilliant amount for Yorkshire Cancer Research.”

Volunteers during the wreath making workshop (Image: UGC)

The workshop was led by local florists from Easingwold’s ‘The Flower Shop’, who were on hand to provide demonstrations and support throughout the evening.

As guests worked on their wreaths, volunteers served soup, as well as savoury and sweet treats.

The money raised from the festive evening will help fund cancer research in Yorkshire.