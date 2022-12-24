With Christmas almost here, changes will be made to the opening times of chemists, supermarkets and more during the festive period in York.

If you do find yourself needing to visit a chemist over Christmas, not knowing if your local one is open can add to the stress.

We’ve rounded up the opening times and closure dates of some of York local chemists to help you out.

Pharmacies will have limited hours over the Christmas period (Image: PA)

Chemist opening times in York during Christmas break

A full list of York pharmacies can be found on the NHS website here.

Boots

Address: 1 King's Sq, York YO1 8BH

Christmas opening hours:

Saturday, December 24 - 9am to 6pm

Sunday, December 25 - Closed

Monday, December 26 - Closed

Tuesday, December 27 - Closed

Wednesday, December 28 - 9am to 5:30pm

Thursday, December 29 -9am to 5:30pm

Friday, December 30 - 9am to 5:30pm

Saturday, December 31 -9am to 6pm

Sunday, January 1 - Closed

Monday, January 2- Closed

LloydsPharmacy

Address:412 Huntington Rd, Huntington, York YO31 9HU

Christmas opening hours:

Saturday, December 24 - Closed

Sunday, December 25 - Closed

Monday, December 26 - Closed

Tuesday, December 27 - Closed

Wednesday, December 28 - 9am to 6pm

Thursday, December 29 - 9am to 6pm

Friday, December 30 - 9am to 6pm

Saturday, December 31 -Closed

Sunday, January 1 - Closed

Monday, January 2- Closed

York Medical Pharmacy

Address: 199 Acomb Rd, Acomb, York YO24 4HD

Christmas opening hours:

Saturday, December 24 - Closed

Sunday, December 25 - Closed

Monday, December 26 - Closed

Tuesday, December 27 - Closed

Wednesday, December 28 -8:30am to 5:45pm

Thursday, December 29 - -8:30am to 5:45pm

Friday, December 30 -8:30am to 5:45pm

Saturday, December 31 - Closed

Sunday, January 1 - Closed

Monday, January 2- Closed

Most other pharmacies in York will be shut on the bank holidays on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, December 27 and New Year's Day.