With Christmas almost here, changes will be made to the opening times of chemists, supermarkets and more during the festive period in York.
If you do find yourself needing to visit a chemist over Christmas, not knowing if your local one is open can add to the stress.
We’ve rounded up the opening times and closure dates of some of York local chemists to help you out.
Chemist opening times in York during Christmas break
A full list of York pharmacies can be found on the NHS website here.
Boots
Address: 1 King's Sq, York YO1 8BH
Christmas opening hours:
- Saturday, December 24 - 9am to 6pm
- Sunday, December 25 - Closed
- Monday, December 26 - Closed
- Tuesday, December 27 - Closed
- Wednesday, December 28 - 9am to 5:30pm
- Thursday, December 29 -9am to 5:30pm
- Friday, December 30 - 9am to 5:30pm
- Saturday, December 31 -9am to 6pm
- Sunday, January 1 - Closed
- Monday, January 2- Closed
LloydsPharmacy
Address:412 Huntington Rd, Huntington, York YO31 9HU
Christmas opening hours:
- Saturday, December 24 - Closed
- Sunday, December 25 - Closed
- Monday, December 26 - Closed
- Tuesday, December 27 - Closed
- Wednesday, December 28 - 9am to 6pm
- Thursday, December 29 - 9am to 6pm
- Friday, December 30 - 9am to 6pm
- Saturday, December 31 -Closed
- Sunday, January 1 - Closed
- Monday, January 2- Closed
York Medical Pharmacy
Address: 199 Acomb Rd, Acomb, York YO24 4HD
Christmas opening hours:
- Saturday, December 24 - Closed
- Sunday, December 25 - Closed
- Monday, December 26 - Closed
- Tuesday, December 27 - Closed
- Wednesday, December 28 -8:30am to 5:45pm
- Thursday, December 29 - -8:30am to 5:45pm
- Friday, December 30 -8:30am to 5:45pm
- Saturday, December 31 - Closed
- Sunday, January 1 - Closed
- Monday, January 2- Closed
Most other pharmacies in York will be shut on the bank holidays on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, December 27 and New Year's Day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here