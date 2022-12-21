THE Yorkshire Ambulance Service said this evening that, as at 4pm, it was 'coping' after a day of strike action by crews.

However, it warned: "There are several hours of strike action to go and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

It said in a statement: “Our priority remains ensuring that patient and staff safety is maintained, and our contingency plans are helping us to manage strike action, on top of prolonged operational pressures.

“We’re doing our best to respond to patients most in need of emergency care today. With less resources, some patients have had to wait longer for an ambulance, and some have been advised and supported to use alternative transport to get to their nearest emergency department.

“It has been a relatively busy day so far, but less than forecast for a Wednesday in late December. We appreciate members of the public taking heed of our messages to use our services wisely."

The ambulance service trust said the incident had been declared as a result of 'significant delays' for patients waiting for an ambulance, together with a reduction in ambulance crew availability to respond because of delays in handing over patients at hospitals.

"Our service is under unprecedented pressure and declaring a critical incident means we can focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our health system partners who can provide support," said a spokesperson.

They said GMB members were taking industrial action for 24 hours until midnight, with UNISON members planning to take action for 12 hours from midday to midnight for A&E Operations.

"This industrial action is part of a national pay dispute with the government," it said.

"Union membership in Yorkshire Ambulance Service of both GMB and Unison is approximately 4,000 staff, out of a workforce of over 7,000.

"Whilst we recognise and respect individuals’ legal right to participate in industrial action, our priority remains ensuring that patient and staff safety, welfare, dignity, and respect are maintained.

"Yorkshire Ambulance Service has put a number of contingency plans in place to allow it to respond to high acuity life-threatening and very serious cases during the strike.

"Discussions between trade unions and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service senior management team have now concluded and derogations (also known as exemptions) have been agreed.

"For our emergency ambulance service, this includes responding to calls where someone is in a life-threatening condition."

Nick Smith, Executive Director of Operations, said: “With continued operational pressures and the added challenge of industrial action, we will have less resources available to respond. Services will be severely disrupted, with the likelihood of significant delays.

“So, we are urging the public to use the emergency ambulance service more wisely and only to call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition as we prioritise our response to those most in need.

“Ambulances will still be able to respond during the strike, but this will only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

"Less serious calls will not receive a response for the duration of the strike action and some patients might be asked to make their own way to hospital, where it is safe for them to so.

“Patients waiting for an ambulance should only call back if their symptoms worsen or to cancel an ambulance if alternative transport has been arranged, so that our lines are available to take new emergency calls.”

“We also ask that people seek help and advice from alternative healthcare providers, including NHS 111 Online (111.nhs.uk), their own GP or by visiting a pharmacist."

