A BUS-MAD York boy got an early Christmas present, thanks to a city firm.

Harry Summerbell got the surprise of his life when Father Christmas arrived at Grimston Bar Park and Ride to take him on a trip to the First York depot this week.

READ MORE: Car hits lamppost in York suburb - woman trapped inside

Harry, who lives in Wilberfoss, thought he was catching a regular bus service until he saw Santa behind the steering wheel and a notice on the destination screen which read ‘Ho, Ho, Ho Harry!’

His grandparents Martin and Jan Dale, who live in Easingwold, were there to see the shock on their “speechless” grandson’s face and join him on board.

Martin got in touch with First York to see if it could be possible to visit the depot, never thinking that Harry would be able to.

READ MORE: Tracker helps police find stolen vehicle in nine minutes

He said: “Harry is a bus fanatic. He lives, breathes and sleeps buses and never stops talking about the different models, their fittings, the routes they take and anything, in fact, bus-related.

“From very early on Harry was fascinated by buses and especially the bendy buses. He always made a point of saying hello to the drivers when we got on and always thanking them when departing, even if this meant running alongside the bus to wave and shout ‘thank you’.

“Whenever he is asked what he would like to do when is older, the answer always involves buses.”

The nine-year-old was greeted at the depot by head of operations, Cathy Croston and shown around by fleet engineer, Stuart Eyre.

Harry and grandparents Martin and Jan Dale with Cathy Croston, left, and Santa (Image: First York)

During his visit Harry was handed his own user checklist given to drivers at the beginning of their shift to look over the bus before it goes into service.

Harry checks the driving cab (Image: First York)

He also toured the engineering bays, bus wash, electric charging points and got to view all the models operated by First York.

Harry was lost for words when asked what he thought of the visit and simply said: “This is the best day, ever.”

Harry inspects the bus with Santa (Image: First York)