ACTING students from a North Yorkshire university have entered the limelight at a celebrated theatre for a special Christmas show.

As part of CU Scarborough's collaboration with the Stephen Joseph Theatre, third year actors on the BA Hons acting degree rehearsed for four weeks for the show, called 'Sammy the Shoemaker’s Impossible Day'.

Paul Robinson, artistic director at the theatre, said: “We’ve been working with these students throughout their three years on the CU Scarborough acting course - we’re thrilled to see the results this Christmas. We hope they’ve learned as much from us as we have from them.”

Written and directed by Cheryl Govan, the show is described as a "Christmas story full of heart and fun with a strong message about belonging and friendship at its centre."

It is being signed in basic Makaton throughout by the company who have learnt this for the show.

Last year, 10 students performed in a Christmas production at the theatre called 'The Giant Who Had It All'.