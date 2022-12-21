A RECORD number of domestic abuse offences were recorded in North Yorkshire last year, new figures show.

It followed the trend across England and Wales, which saw the number of crimes logged by police forces rise for the sixth successive year.

Domestic abuse charity IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) has said that significant challenges come when protecting domestic abuse victims in rural areas, such as Ryedale - particularly during the cost-of-living crisis.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are seeing a year-on-year increase in calls to our helpline and in the number of people that we are supporting.”

Office for National Statistics figures show 8,652 domestic abuse-related crimes were recorded by North Yorkshire Police in the year to March – up from 7,825 the year before and the highest number since 2015-16, when comparable records began.

It meant there were 10.6 domestic abuse offences per 1,000 people in the area last year.

The number of violent domestic abuse-related crimes in North Yorkshire also reached a record high last year, rising from 6,479 to 7,152.

Nationally, 910,000 domestic abuse offences were recorded in the year to March – 7.7 per cent more than the year before – and also a record.

Concern grows during cost-of-living crisis

The spokesperson for IDAS said it is feared that this problem will only get worse as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

They said that in rural areas ‘travel is costly’ which could mean socialising is treated as an ‘unnecessary expense’, which an abuser could cut off.

“We are very concerned about families who were trapped in their homes with abusers during the pandemic and are now facing a cost-of-living crisis that is making it almost impossible for people to escape.” (Image: PA Wire)

“We are very concerned about families who were trapped in their homes with abusers during the pandemic and are now facing a cost-of-living crisis that is making it almost impossible for people to escape.”

They added that, in some rural areas, a lack of broadband and phone signal can further tighten the grip of control that abusers have over victims.

Arrests and prosecutions are down

Despite the rise in offences, the number of arrests and crimes referred to the Crown Prosecution Service has fallen across the country.

Across the 41 police forces that supplied sufficient data, the arrest rate per 100 domestic abuse-related crimes fell from 32.6 in 2020-21 to 31.3 last year.

Across the 41 police forces that supplied sufficient data, the arrest rate per 100 domestic abuse-related crimes fell from 32.6 in 2020-21 to 31.3 last year. (Image: Newsquest.)

Meanwhile, the number of referrals of domestic abuse suspects also fell, from 77,812 to 67,063.

The charge rate increased across the country for the first time in four years, with 73 per cent of cases considered by the CPS leading to a charge in 2021-22.

In North Yorkshire, however, 559 cases led to 401 charges, meaning the charge rate fell from 75 per cent in 2020-21 to 72 per cent last year.

On why the issue may be difficult to prosecute, the spokesperson for IDAS said: “Despite coercive and controlling behaviour being recognised as a criminal offence there is still a misconception that domestic abuse is only a risk or serious when there is physical violence.

“There are also public misconceptions and prevailing attitudes and beliefs that have a negative impact on the rate of convictions. Victim blaming also plays a part as well as the stereotype of a ‘perfect victim.’”

Hard for people to speak out

Despite the large number of offences recorded, the spokesperson said it is often hard for victims of domestic abuse to report crimes.

“In Ryedale, and other rural areas, (IDAS) can provide a supportive environment, but this can also make it hard for people to speak out.

“People may assume that an abuser would stand out in their community, that it would be obvious. However, our experience is that abusers ingratiate themselves and are often in positions of status or standing.

“This can make it difficult for victims to speak about the abuse they are being subjected to for fear that it will get back to their abuser or that people won’t believe them.

“Abusers can groom the people around them and can appear charming, this doesn’t mean that they are not capable of abuse.

“Being isolated from friends and family is a warning sign of domestic abuse.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “While it’s alarming to see an increase in the number of reports of domestic abuse to police, we believe that domestic abuse is still under-reported crime.

“To see the number of reports being made to police increasing is a positive, as more victims are finding the confidence to come forward and seek help and support from police.

“Due to the intimate nature of domestic abuse, not all victims are ready to engage with the police and support a prosecution.

“However, the safety and welfare of the victim is always our priority, and we work alongside our partners to ensure victims are safeguarded and supported.”

Support available

Of the current support available for domestic abuse victims in Ryedale, an IDAS support worker from the district said: “I can travel out to meet people in a safe place to provide help and support.

“I can do this discretely and can also provide advice and support on the phone, via message or on Live Chat on our website.”

IDAS would urge anyone who is worried about their relationship or for someone they know to get in touch by emailing info@idas.org.uk or by visiting the website www.idas.org.uk

IDAS also run a helpline 03000 110 110.

Anyone worried about someone they know should visit: https://idas.org.uk/what-we-do/domestic-abuse-support/about-domestic-abuse/worried-about-someone-you-know/