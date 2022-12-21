KEVIN Hollinrake has shared the response from a consultation on plans to improve the A64.

The MP for Thirsk and Malton said there was an ‘overwhelming’ number of respondents who indicated that they are unhappy with the current A64 in various ways.

These included road safety, congestion, layout of roundabouts, journey time and facilities for non-motorised users.

Mr Hollinrake said that 79 per cent of respondents agreed that improvements are needed between Hopgrove Junction and Barton-le-Willows.

Option D (Image: Kevin Hollinrake)

From responses received, there was a preference for Option D of the plan (pictured) with 42 per cent in support of this option.

This compared with 34 per cent which favoured Option A, 13 per cent for Option C, and 11 per cent stating no preference

Option D sees the existing stretch of the A64 become a local access route and a new dual carriageway road created.

According to the A64 Hopgrove Public Consultation Report by National Highways, plans are for a new road that would run northwest - parallel to the current A64.

It would then re-join the existing A64 briefly around the Scotchman Lane Junction, before separating again from the current A64 for a short stretch and re-joining it approximately one kilometre south of the A64/Steelmore Lane Junction.

Access to the new road would be through a limited number of junctions – and are proposed at Towthorpe Moor Lane, providing access to the existing A64 and Sandy Lane, or the existing A64, giving access to Scotchman Lane and Claxton.

These junctions would be accessed via a left-turn only and provide a bridge over the carriageway.

Access to properties that are located on either side of the new road would be maintained via new connections to the local road network, linking to the location of new junctions.

Traffic would no longer be able to access Hopgrove Junction from the existing A64 because the existing A64 would be capped at the southern end.

It would also be capped further north where it would intersect with the new dual carriageway, close to Sandburn Hall.

Traffic originating from the existing A64 would therefore need to use the local road network and junctions shown on the map below to access both Hopgrove Junction (if travelling south) and the northbound carriageway to travel north.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton (Image: Kevin Hollinrake)

Mr Hollinrake added: “There was a substantial level of engagement throughout the consultation period, with 1,125 responses in total being received.

“This shows the strong local support for improvements.

“I met with National Highways very recently regarding the proposals at Hopgrove junction and will continue to press for this going forward.”

You can read the consultation report in full here.