Fresh plans have been approved for one of York’s most iconic buildings.

Now, final design changes can be made to the former Clock Tower and Boiler House at the former Terry’s works on Bishopthorpe Road, York.

Applicants PJ Livesey Living Space sought to change earlier approved plans for 22 flats to 21, but also maintaining earlier plans for a museum space.

A council report says the Grade II-listed Clock Tower and an attached boiler house supported the manufacture of chocolate and confectionary on the site from construction in the 1920s until production ceased in 2006.

Development on the site has ‘largely been undertaken’ with the Clock Tower one of five retained buildings, along with the Multi-Storey Factory, the Liquor Store, the Time Office and the Headquarters Building.

It means the grand offices are now a care home, the gatehouse has become a work space and the original factory that produced the famous Terry’s Chocolate Orange have been converted into some of the most sought-after apartments in the city.

As previously reported in the Press, property agents Savills began selling apartments in the Clock Tower site in March.

A council report said the proposed alterations to the former Clock Tower “have taken place to secure a buildable scheme and also to address changes to Building and Fire Regulations which have taken place since the proposal was originally approved.

“These comprise the relocation of the bin and bike store from the basement to an external location due to issues with headroom to be replaced by the water tank.”

Changes also include moving the ground floor lobby to the tower area. The layout of the flats, over several floors is also changed, with different flat sizes and different windows.

Other changes were needed in the museum space to meet “significant recent changes” in fire regulations following national events “notably the Grenfell Tower fire.”

Changes were made to the interior height to prevent it acting as a chimney in the event of a fire and the lift had to be relocated “for structural reasons.”

The report concluded: “The proposed works would result in less than substantial harm to the significance of the building and that this is balanced by the clear public benefits of the need to secure the repair and long term future of an iconic Listed Building reflective of the historic role of the City in chocolate manufacture.

“The scheme would secure the long term investment necessary to maintain the building and secure its future whilst ensuring a degree of public access via the Museum space in the Tower. The proposal is therefore acceptable in planning terms and approval is recommended.”