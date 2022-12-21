RAIL passengers have been warned by an operator of unexpected disruption and are advised not to travel today.

Train operator TransPennine Express is urging customers not to travel today, Wednesday, December 21, due to problems with their rostering system.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: "Due to a significant rostering system issue, today we are experiencing a high level of unplanned cancellations and disruption across our network.

"We know this will have a significant impact on customers travelling with us today and sincerely apologise for any disruption caused.

"We are working hard internally and with our system provider to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“We are doing all we can to keep customers on the move but while problems persist, we advise customers not to travel and to seek alternative means of transport.”

The latest information on the situation can be found on the TPE website here.