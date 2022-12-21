A NATIONAL park in North Yorkshire has been ranked in the top 10 for family friendly hiking spots, according to new research.

Research, carried out by Millets, analysed a number of factors, including Trip Advisor reviews, the average length of the walks in the area, nearest beaches, facilities, child-friendly restaurants, average temperatures and number of visitors, to reveal the hiking spots fit for all the family.

The North York Moors national park was ranked in sixth place - with an overall score of 5.86 out of 10. The park scored best in number of family friendly restaurants and walks.

The New Forest National Park beats all of the other locations on the list for most factors looked at. Over a quarter of all walks in the park are family friendly. There are 48 family friendly campsites around the New Forest and of all the restaurants in Lyndhurst, 81 per cent are child friendly.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is the second best place in the UK to go walking as a family, with over 600 miles of public footpaths. Almost half of all walks in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park are shorter than 10km, making them suitable for juniors, and 26 per cent of all walks are child friendly.