The most expensive streets in England, Wales and Scotland have been revealed, according to new data from Halifax and the Bank of Scotland.
Homebuyers would need to splash out millions to set up roots in the country's priciest locations.
The eye-watering price tags range from one and a half million in the likes of the East Midlands and the North East of England to a staggering £23.8 million on average in Kensington, London.
Halifax's annual study, which is created with the use of Land Registry data, found only one street outside London in its 20 most expensive streets in England and Wales.
Meanwhile, all of Scotland's most expensive streets were located in Edinburgh, according to the Bank of Scotland's annual review.
The most expensive street in Wales was Westbourne Crescent in Cardiff with the average house price costing £1,003,000, Halifax said.
Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.
“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.
“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.
Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”
Most expensive streets in England and Wales
Here are the most expensive streets in England and Wales alongside the average house price as reported in Halifax's study.
- Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000
- Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000
- Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000
- Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000
- Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000
- Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000
- Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000
- The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000
- Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000
- Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000
Halifax's research has also broken down the most expensive streets across England's regions including the North East and West, Yorkshire and The Humber, West and East Midlands, East of England and South East and West.
READ MORE: Expert reveals how your home decor can keep your house warm and save you money
READ MORE: Here are 10 simple ways you can save money on your energy bills at home
Here are the most expensive streets and the average house price across England's regions.
- North East - Ramside Park, Durham, DH1, £1,553,000
- North West - Broadway, Altrincham, WA15, £3,184,000
- Yorkshire and The Humber - Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17, £2,367,000
- West Midlands - Bakers Lane, Solihull, B93, £2,341,000
- East Midlands - Warren Hill, Leicester, LE6, £1,615,000
- East of England - Chaucer Road, Cambridge, CB2, £4,240,000
- South East - Titlarks Hill, Ascot, SL5, £12,318,000
- South West - Lawrence Drive, Poole, BH13, £4,085,000
Most expensive streets in Wales
The study also found the top five most expensive streets in Wales with their average house prices
- Benar Headland, Pwllheli, LL53, £1,730,000
- Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno, LL30, £1,219,000
- Hanley Cwrt, Usk, NP15, £1,152,000
- Forrest Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,092,000
- St Marys Well Bay Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,085,000
Most expensive streets in Scotland
The most expensive street in Scotland is Ann Street in the heart of the Scottish capital.
As a result of its striking Georgian architecture, one property on the street costs £1.7 million (£1,685,000) on average.
Moving to the west of the city, Wester Coates Avenue claimed the second spot with its houses costing about £1,615,000.
Regent Terrance, near Calton Hill, ranked in third place where properties average more than £1.5 million (£1,529,000).
Among the 25 most expensive streets in Scotland, spots in St Andrews, North Berwick and Musselburgh were featured.
Meanwhile, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, Graham Blair, said: “Ann Street in the beautiful city of Edinburgh tops the most expensive list, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million on average.
“While not in the top 10 priciest, homes in St Andrews also don’t come cheap, with The Scores and Donaldson Crescent offering properties at over £1.1million on average.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here