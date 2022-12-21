The most expensive streets in England, Wales and Scotland have been revealed, according to new data from Halifax and the Bank of Scotland.

Homebuyers would need to splash out millions to set up roots in the country's priciest locations.

The eye-watering price tags range from one and a half million in the likes of the East Midlands and the North East of England to a staggering £23.8 million on average in Kensington, London.

Halifax's annual study, which is created with the use of Land Registry data, found only one street outside London in its 20 most expensive streets in England and Wales.

Halifax and the Bank of Scotland have released their annual reviews into the most expensive streets in Wales, England and Scotland (PA) (Image: PA)

Meanwhile, all of Scotland's most expensive streets were located in Edinburgh, according to the Bank of Scotland's annual review.

The most expensive street in Wales was Westbourne Crescent in Cardiff with the average house price costing £1,003,000, Halifax said.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

Most expensive streets in England and Wales

Here are the most expensive streets in England and Wales alongside the average house price as reported in Halifax's study.

Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000 Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000 Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000 Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000 Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000 Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000 Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000 The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000 Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000 Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000

Halifax's research has also broken down the most expensive streets across England's regions including the North East and West, Yorkshire and The Humber, West and East Midlands, East of England and South East and West.

Here are the most expensive streets and the average house price across England's regions.

North East - Ramside Park, Durham, DH1, £1,553,000

- Ramside Park, Durham, DH1, £1,553,000 North West - Broadway, Altrincham, WA15, £3,184,000

- Broadway, Altrincham, WA15, £3,184,000 Yorkshire and The Humber - Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17, £2,367,000

- Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17, £2,367,000 West Midlands - Bakers Lane, Solihull, B93, £2,341,000

- Bakers Lane, Solihull, B93, £2,341,000 East Midlands - Warren Hill, Leicester, LE6, £1,615,000

- Warren Hill, Leicester, LE6, £1,615,000 East of England - Chaucer Road, Cambridge, CB2, £4,240,000

- Chaucer Road, Cambridge, CB2, £4,240,000 South East - Titlarks Hill, Ascot, SL5, £12,318,000

- Titlarks Hill, Ascot, SL5, £12,318,000 South West - Lawrence Drive, Poole, BH13, £4,085,000

Most expensive streets in Wales

The study also found the top five most expensive streets in Wales with their average house prices

Benar Headland, Pwllheli, LL53, £1,730,000 Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno, LL30, £1,219,000 Hanley Cwrt, Usk, NP15, £1,152,000 Forrest Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,092,000 St Marys Well Bay Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,085,000

Most expensive streets in Scotland

Most expensive streets in England, Wales and Scotland revealed (PA) (Image: PA)

The most expensive street in Scotland is Ann Street in the heart of the Scottish capital.

As a result of its striking Georgian architecture, one property on the street costs £1.7 million (£1,685,000) on average.

Moving to the west of the city, Wester Coates Avenue claimed the second spot with its houses costing about £1,615,000.

Regent Terrance, near Calton Hill, ranked in third place where properties average more than £1.5 million (£1,529,000).

Among the 25 most expensive streets in Scotland, spots in St Andrews, North Berwick and Musselburgh were featured.

Meanwhile, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, Graham Blair, said: “Ann Street in the beautiful city of Edinburgh tops the most expensive list, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million on average.

“While not in the top 10 priciest, homes in St Andrews also don’t come cheap, with The Scores and Donaldson Crescent offering properties at over £1.1million on average.”