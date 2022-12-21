Warnings have been issued to anyone who has purchased a box of Cadbury Milk Tray in the run up to Christmas, as the product has now been taken off sale.

Mondelez has urged stores to remove certain boxes of Cadbury Milk Tray because of taste concerns.

The supplier has told retailers not to sell 180g and 360g boxes of the chocolate.

In a note to sellers, they said: “This is due to a food quality issue, whereby the cardboard packaging is in some instances affecting the taste and therefore enjoyment of the chocolates.

“While there is no food safety concern, we believe that withdrawing the product is the right thing.

"We are committed to producing and selling only the best quality products, and regretfully on this occasion we have not met our own high standards. "

"Please rest assured that other Milk Tray formats (specifically 78g and 530g products) are not affected by this packaging issue, nor any other Mondelez products.”

The issue only affected the 180g and 360g boxes in UK and Ireland, and there are no issues with the 78g or 530g boxes of chocolate.

The warning is to anyone who purchased their boxes of chocolate before November 2.