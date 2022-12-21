On Sunday afternoon we had a water pipe burst in Penleys Grove Street.

The water lifed up part of the tarmac and soon flooded to the centre of the road and into nearby gardens.

As regrettable as such a flood is, you can understand how it happens - the thawing of ice in old pipework after a few day’s hard frost.

My main bone of contention if the two nearby drains, one each side of the leaking pipe. These are blocked to the extent that no amount of probing or poking can free the drain to allow the water to escape.

The burst water pipe is an unforeseen circumstance. But the blocked drains are neglect by City of York City Council.

It is no good the council blaming the water board for taking a long time to clear the backlog of leaking pipes (York council calls on Yorkshire Water to ‘fix leaks or repay residents’, December 18) if they don’t do their bit in keeping the drains clear to help drain flood water.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York