Several recent articles in The Press have indicated that certain bus services in York and North Yorkshire are now under threat - with the result that more people will face increasing isolation.

As the reason for these service reductions, the bus companies have cited declining passenger numbers.

I would therefore propose that the buses be made more attractive by such improvements as cheaper fares, joint ticketing between bus companies and letting children and students travel free.

At the same time travelling by car should be made much less attractive, as it is incontestable that owning and driving one’s own vehicle is very harmful to one’s health and the environment, as well as being particularly dangerous to cyclists and pedestrians.

So, congestion charges should be introduced for cars which pass through the area surrounded by the Bar Walls, with a reduced rate for those crossing through the area inside the by-pass.

Moreover, all city centre car parks should be dug up to be replaced by passiv-type housing, and no building in York should be allowed to have its own car parks without paying an extra council tax.

All roads into the city should be provided with bus and cycle lanes, with long periods of red traffic lights to make car driving even more unattractive as a transport alternative. ( Allowances would have to made for blue badge holders.

John Taylor, Lycett Road, Dringhouses, York