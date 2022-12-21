York is set for a major urban expansion to its north after government ministers backed a planning inspector for a scheme involving 970 homes, a school, shop, community facilities and country park.

The move follows Redrow Homes appealing to the government accusing City of York Council of failing to determine the outline application for the scheme, which was submitted to the council in January 2018.

The proposed site is 146 acres of Green Belt land east of Monks Cross Link Road, west of the A1237 Outer Ring Road and south of North Lane, Huntington.

A government report noted a public inquiry was held in January this year concerning the appeal, leading to Housing Minister Lucy Frazer to back the planning inspectorate in approving the scheme on behalf of the Secretary of State, Michael Gove.

The report noted the site was set for housing in the Huntington Neighbourhood Plan and City of York’s Emerging Local Plan.

The Green Belt site would be ‘inappropriate development’ with the planned country park a change of use that would also result “in significant harm” to the openness of York’s Green Belt.

But it would not lead to significant impact on roads and would deliver better bus services.

Furthermore, York lacked sufficient housing supply at 2.79-3.45 years, well below government targets of 5 years housing supply.

“The Secretary of State agrees the proposal would make an important contribution to housing delivery in York over an extended period, and that there is an urgent need for housing in York. He further agrees with the Inspector that significant weight should be attached to the social and economic benefits of housing delivery.

“The Secretary of State agrees that delivery of 30% affordable housing would be a further social and economic benefit to which significant weight should be attached,” the report explained.

In addition, the provision of an early years facility and primary school would be “an important benefit,” also contributing to “placemaking and community identity.” Sited close to homes, they would also help reduce car use.

The report also noted the ‘attractive’ park to serve residents resulting in “social and environmental benefits.”

The report said ‘significant weight’ should be given to the delivery of housing and affordable housing, the country park and education facilities. Weighing against was the significant harm to the Green Belt and its openness.

But the Secretary of State considered “the benefits of the proposal are collectively sufficient to clearly outweigh the harm to the Green Belt and other harm such that very special circumstances exist to justify permitting the development. “

Furthermore, the report concluded, “there are no protective policies which provide a clear reason for refusing the development proposed.”

“Despite the conflict with the development plan, the material considerations in this case indicate that permission should be granted. The Secretary of State therefore concludes that the appeal should be allowed.”