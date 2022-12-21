A CAR has smashed into a lamppost in a York suburb, trapping the driver inside.

Emergency services have been called to Fishergate in York shortly after 4am today (December 21) after reports of a crash.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "York and Acomb crews responded to a police report of a car having crashed into lamppost with a 26-year-old woman unconscious still inside.

"Fire crews used hydraulic cutting gear to remove car door with the woman then exiting the car by herself and she was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution."