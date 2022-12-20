EMERGENCY services have been called in after a crash between a bus and a car in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 10.37am today (December 20) after reports of a crash in Monk Fryston.

A service spokesman said: "Selby area local crews attended a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a bus.

"Everyone was out of vehicles on arrival of the teams and no one was trapped.

"Crews carried out scene safety before leaving the incident with the police."