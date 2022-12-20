City planners have told a York developer it cannot demolish an empty former charity headquarters it hopes to replace with housing.

Queens Staith Leisure Ltd had applied to City of York Council for a demolition order concerning Wilberforce House, 49 North Moor Road, Huntington.

A council report noted the building was not listed, nor in a conservation area and neither was it an asset of community value. Thus, the developer believed no such order was needed.

However, the site has seen plans for five two-bed homes and three 3-bed homes built on the land dismissed at appeal.

Similar plans for three two-bed homes and 6 2-bed flats with associated parking have also been refused.

Council planners said the demolition order was recommended for refusal, saying prior notification is actually required.

They also said: “No details have been provided regarding measures to manage noise, dust and vibration during the works and no details as to how the site would be made good / cleared following the demolition.”

Their report said such details were necessary, so the application should be refused.