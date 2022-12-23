There is something almost Victorian about poverty levels in York today, says FIONA McCULLOCH of York Citizens Advice

Whilst watching the Muppets Christmas Carol recently, junior dog picked up a copy of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation UK Poverty Report of 2022 which I had been referring to during the day. He solemnly gave it to me.

Without crediting him with intelligence which certainly is not due (he’s half lab and half cocker spaniel) it gave me pause for thought, as the original book was published on December 19, 1843 - exactly 179 years ago at time of writing.

Have we progressed very far in nearly 200 years?

The 2022 Joseph Rowntree Foundation report states that more than 1 in 5 of our population (22 per cent) are living in poverty in our country – ie 14.5 million people.

At the end of the 19th century surveys by Charles Booth and Seebohm Rowntree showed that 25 per cent of the population were living in poverty.

They found that at least 15 per cent were living at subsistence level. They had just enough money for food, rent, fuel, and clothes. They could not afford 'luxuries' such as newspapers or public transport.

To make this more local, research by early social pioneers such as Seebohm Rowntree indicated that about half of the working population in York had almost no resources to sustain themselves or their families if they fell ill or were injured.

Hunger was commonplace and malnutrition was endemic.

At least we now have a functioning benefits system and National Health Service, so basic needs can, mostly, be met.

But - again from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation UK Poverty report - housing costs are a key reminder in determining whether people are pulled into poverty, with the cost of housing a key driver of poverty for renters in particular.

This is a particular problem for renters in the North East of England and Yorkshire and Humber, despite having relatively low market rents.

We are all aware of the high price of renting in York - putting residents in a uniquely difficult situation. This is one of Citizens Advice York’s campaign reports for 2022 / 2023 and we will do our utmost to keep raising this issue.

However, it could be argued that with food banks, clothing banks and ‘warm hubs’ we are not too far from where the ‘two worthy gentlemen’ who inadvisedly approach Scrooge to make a charitable donation to help the poor and needy were.

Scrooge’s famous response was: “Are the there no prisons, no workhouses?”

When he is told ‘some would rather die than go there’ Scrooge responds: “Then they had better get on with it and decrease the surplus population.”

I would hope with all my heart that we have at least moved on in our attitudes to helping others! Speaking on behalf of Citizens Advice we are enormously grateful for donations we have received recently to our Hardship Fund where the money will go directly to helping those most in need. Scrooge-like behaviour is not evident here!

So, how can we move on in 2023? York is a City of Sanctuary, it’s a vibrant inclusive place where charitable works and donations are always well supported.

York Food banks are always telling me that they are amazed by people’s generosity. We can and do pull together when required.

This year has been hard, we would all acknowledge this, but there have been moments of light when we can see the difference we all have made.

In just this year our debt team have written off in excess of 1 million pounds of debt for York residents, allowing them peace of mind and a stronger base to take their lives forward. This would not be possible without an un-Scrooge like attitude to giving!

We would all agree that it would be wonderful for none of the charities to be necessary, that everyone would have money to spend and live happily and comfortably, but until this is true, we should all be grateful and thankful that we receive such warmth and support from the people of York.

I will give the last words on this to Mr Dickens and the Muppets: “It is the season of the heart, a special time of caring, the ways of love made clear. It is the season of the spirit, the message, if we hear it, is make it last all year. It's true, wherever you find love It feels like Christmas.”

Fiona McCulloch is chief executive of York Citizens Advice