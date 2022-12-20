PLANS for a major solar farm west of York are moving forward.

City of York Council says its backers don’t need to provide an Environmental Impact Assessment as part of any future planning application.

In August, Solar2 requested a ‘screening opinion’ about whether such detail was necessary concerning its ambitions for solar farm on up to 70ha of Green Belt farmland between Hessay and Rufforth.

If approved, the site on land to the north and south of Low Moor Lane, Hessay, could generate up to 40MW of electricity, enough to power 10,000 homes.

A report by council planning staff noted potential for noise disturbance, but said this could be dealt with in a future planning application.

Council conservation staff, however, sought such detail, noting potential impacts on birds and other wildlife.

But planners said the scheme, featuring panels where sheep can nibble underneath, would not create non-local impacts concerning noise, dust, light, glare, and visual impact.

“The site is not a designated landscape, there are no known protected species resident in the vicinity and it is not archaeologically significant.”

When Solar2 submitted its request in August, the company said it would further consult with the community, once the city council had delivered its ‘screening opinion.’