LIFE in 2022 Britain – and York – has increasingly come to resemble Dickensian times, according to the boss of York Citizens Advice.

Drawing upon a recent Joseph Rowntree Foundation poverty report, Fiona McCulloch says across the country 14.5 million people – or 22 per cent of the population – are now living in poverty.

That compares to the 25 per cent of the country living in poverty according to 19th century surveys by Charles Booth and Seebohm Rowntree, Fiona says.

“Have we progressed very far in nearly 200 years?”, she writes in a hard-hitting column in The Press today.

In late Victorian times, Booth and Rowntree found that at least 15 per cent of the population were living at subsistence level, Fiona writes.

“They had just enough money for food, rent, fuel, and clothes. They could not afford 'luxuries' such as newspapers or public transport.

“Research by early social pioneers such as Seebohm Rowntree indicated that about half of the working population in York had almost no resources to sustain themselves or their families if they fell ill or were injured. Hunger was commonplace and malnutrition was endemic. “

Fiona accepts that things are not quite so bad today.

“At least we now have a functioning benefits system and National Health Service, so basic needs can, mostly, be met,” she says.

Nevertheless, many York people have racked up huge, crippling debts over the last year or more of Covid and the cost of living crisis.

In the last year alone, the debt team at York Citizens Advice has managed to get more than £1 million of debt written off for York people, Fiona says.

Then there is the crippling cost of renting or buying a home in York.

The cost of housing is a key driver of poverty - for renters in particular. “We are all aware of the high price of renting in York - putting residents in a uniquely difficult situation,” she says.

It could be argued that with food banks, clothing banks and ‘warm hubs’ becoming part of everyday life for many, we are not that far off the kind of conditions that many in Dickensian York had to endure, she says.

But in one way at least, modern Britain and York are much better than their Victorian counterparts, she points out - and that is in our modern attitude towards charitable giving.

She quotes the response of Dicken’s Scrooge when asked if he would be prepared to make a donation to the needy: ‘Are there no prisons, no workhouses?’

“I would hope with all my heart that we have at least moved on in our attitudes to helping others!” Fiona writes.

She says the generosity shown by those who have given to food or clothing banks, or who have donated to York Citizens Advice’s own Hardship Fund suggests we have.

“We would all agree that it would be wonderful for none of the charities to be necessary, that everyone would have money to spend and live happily and comfortably,” she writes.

“But until this is true, we should all be grateful and thankful that we receive such warmth and support from the people of York.”

What the Government has to say

THE Press approached the Treasury for a response to claims that poverty in cost-of-living crisis Britain was reaching almost Victorian levels.

In response, a Treasury spokesperson said: “Countries around the world are facing rising costs, driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and we know this is affecting people here in the UK which is why we are implementing a plan to halve inflation next year.

“We’re also supporting people right now, saving the typical household around £900 on their energy bills this winter and we have provided at least an extra £1,200 of cost-of-living support to eight million of the most vulnerable households this year, with further payments to come next year.

"We've also reversed the rise in national insurance contributions and made changes to Universal Credit to help working households keep more of what they earn.

"The government has provided significant support for the cost of living this year and has announced a £26 billion support package next year, including £900 further cost of living payments for the 8 million most vulnerable households.

"In addition, the government has uprated benefits and the state pension in line with inflation, to the benefit of more than 10 million working age families and around 12 million pensioners in Great Britain.

"Further support for vulnerable households will be made available via an additional £1 billion to enable the extension of the Household Support Fund in England, which will provide local welfare assistance over 2023-24.”

The spokesperson added that the Energy Price Guarantee was expected to save people more than £700 between October and March based on forecasts.