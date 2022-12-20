RAIL passengers are urged to plan their journeys ahead of time to avoid disappointment over Christmas.

Members of RMT Union at Network Rail as well as other train operators are striking on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24).

Trains will stop running earlier than usual, with the last trains out of York station leaving as early as midday.

Train stations will be closed as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and on Tuesday, December 27, trains will start much later than usual.

Matt Rice, North & East Route Director for Network Rail said: "Our teams are stepping up to run as many trains as we can in the run-up to Christmas, but with strike action on Christmas Eve, we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and travel as early as possible to keep their plans on track.

"We’ll also be completing some crucial work over the festive period to offer a more reliable railway for the future."

Passengers are urged to avoid travelling on Christmas Eve, but those who must do so should check their journey ahead of time, set off in the morning, and expect disruption.