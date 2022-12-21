A miracle puppy born weighing less than a hamster after her mum died giving birth has been saved with the help of a North Yorkshire animal charity.

Martha, a Shih-Tzu/Maltese terrier cross, was the only survivor in her litter and was born weighing just 0.15kg - so tiny that she fitted into the palm of a hand.

And now the adorable pup has found a new home in time for Christmas.

Her mum sadly died while giving birth on June 14 and vets believed all of her three pups had perished as well.

Incredibly, Martha was found wriggling and alive - but without her mother’s milk or her owners being able to care for a newborn puppy it was unlikely she would survive.

Martha at five weeks

At one point it was decided the kindest thing may be to put her to sleep to avoid any further suffering before a veterinary nurse stepped in to help.

The pup was hand-fed around the clock for two weeks before being transferred to the the Blue Cross animal charity in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

There Martha went from strength to strength and continued to thrive after being fostered by animal welfare assistant Jenny Day.

Jenny, 61, of Northallerton, continued hand feeding her, hoping she would survive until eight-weeks-old when , if healthy, she could start the search for a home.

She said: “The poor tiny mite could fit into the palm of your hand and she was so vulnerable left all on her own.

"Her eyes were still closed and we weren’t sure if she had the strength to make it – let alone being all alone with no mum or the brothers and sisters puppies usually have for company and warmth.

"We were determined not to give up on her and her early weeks were spent with my own dogs, Lily and Freddie, Chihuahuas who kept her company and helped her learn a bit about the world.”

Martha in the snow

The tiny pup grew stronger and was weaned off her milk onto puppy food before being spotted by Jenny's Blue Cross colleague Louise Lee on the charity’s pet database.

Louise, 50, of Highgate, North London, said: “We had been part time fostering Gigi, a neighbour’s shih-tzu, since lockdown as she had developed terrible separation anxiety, but we knew it was time for a dog of our own.

"I have always had shih-tzus as family pets and know about their special characteristics.

"However, I was looking for a crossbreed because they are flat-faced dogs who suffer terrible breathing problems.

"As soon as I saw Martha listed in our care, as crossed with a Maltese terrier, I knew she was the dog for us.”

When Martha was eight-weeks-old and had her first course of vaccinations Louise made the journey to Thirsk to collect her.

Martha, now six-months-old, has since been enjoying city life and spending her first Christmas in a loving home.

Martha was recently reunited with her foster carer Jenny and remembered exactly who she was and what she did to save her life.

Martha at her new home with Louise Lee. Picture: SWNS

Jenny added: “It was lovely to see Martha again and how she has grown into a confident, sassy little girl.

"It is so rewarding when you see pets again in their new lives after dedicating as much as you possibly can into their care.

"Fostering pets of any age is a great experience and we are so grateful to volunteers who help us with this.

"Blue Cross has never been needed more so we are always welcoming anyone considering fostering a homeless pet.”

