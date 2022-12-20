A national charity is relocating its bookshop in York city centre to create a community hub.

Amnesty International seeks to erect new signage so people can find its new home at 19 Micklegate, after a move from Goodramgate.

The planning application to City of York Council said: “The bookshop will be a community hub, inviting all sectors of the local community in to buy books, share information and connect with the work of Amnesty.

“The building is located on Micklegate and is a Grade 2 listing building with a wooden shopfront. We are applying for permission to put up signage that relates to the shop business, to let people know we are there and help them locate us.”

The bookshop is located on the groundfloor of the Grade II-listed three-storey terraced building.

The application added: “We have designed fascia signage to complement and be in keeping with the surrounding area which is proposed to be non-illuminated white standout lettering on black. The hanging sign is black and white and in keeping with the signs in the street hanging from a black steel bracket.”

Micklegate Planning Panel says it has no objection to the scheme.