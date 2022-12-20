A CHARITY is providing warm winter bundles to help people on low incomes keep their energy bills down.

Family Fund Business Services support families living on low incomes with grants for essential items, such as kitchen appliances, clothing, bedding, toys, computers, food vouchers, and washing machines.

They have put together winter warmer bundles with items including a thick blanket, an oil filled radiator, microwave, slow cooker and an air fryer, and they are supplying them to local organisations to keep people warm and fed.

Phil Henderson, director of Family Fund Business Services said: "The winter warmer bundles demonstrate a unique business model which delivers social value twice over.

"We have worked hard to get urgent access to value-for-money quantities of air fryers, slow cookers, thick blankets and oil filled radiators from suppliers.

"This means that they are readily, and easily, available for organisations such as local authorities and other charities to provide them for people struggling with the cost of living this winter and seeking emergency help to keep warm and make hot food.

"It means the money of local councils, charities and other organisations goes further to help those in greatest need.

"The demand for our winter bundle is growing by the day."

Last year, Family Fund provided over 170,919 grants and services worth over £37 million to families across the UK.

For more information on how Family Fund Business Services can supply your organisation with items to keep people warm and fed this winter, please email businessdevelopment@familyfundservices.co.uk