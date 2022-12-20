UPDATED: The road has now been cleared and traffic flow has returned to normal.
A CRASH has partially blocked a main road through a North Yorkshire village.
There's an ongoing incident on the A170 High Street in Snainton, between Pickering and Scarborough.
The westbound carriageway is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a crash from Lairs Lane to Nettledale Lane.
It's not known if anyone has been hurtt att his time.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article