UPDATED: The road has now been cleared and traffic flow has returned to normal.

A CRASH has partially blocked a main road through a North Yorkshire village.

There's an ongoing incident on the A170 High Street in Snainton, between Pickering and Scarborough.

The westbound carriageway is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a crash from Lairs Lane to Nettledale Lane.

It's not known if anyone has been hurtt att his time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene if at all possible.