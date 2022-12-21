A PRISONER on parole smashed through fences as he led police on a cross-country car chase near York, the city’s magistrates heard.

Adam Henderson drove through fields in an area popular with walkers and nature lovers in his bid to avoid arrest.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said people out with their dogs late on Sunday morning had to run out of the way of the 26-year-old’s van.

The pursuit began in Poppleton village and after hurtling down residential streets, the banned driver turned into Church Lane, which is a cul-de-sac, and drove to its end.

“He didn’t stop the vehicle but broke through a fence into a field, went towards a railway line and broke through two more fences before the vehicle eventually stopped,” said Mr Butterworth.

Henderson abandoned the transit van and ran off on foot. He crossed the York to Harrogate railway tracks in a bid to get away, but other police officers were waiting for him on the other side and he was arrested.

When police took him to York Hospital, he pushed a police officer and made a second attempt to escape, but was caught.

Poppleton, Church Lane and the York - Harrogate railway line (Image: Google Maps)

Henderson had been released from a prison sentence a month before and was banned from driving said Mr Butterworth.

The 26-year-old, of Salts Mill Road, Shipley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assaulting a police emergency worker, driving whilst disqualified, criminal damage at Fulford Road Police Station and possession of cannabis found on him when arrested.

Magistrates decided their maximum powers of 12 months were insufficient to deal with him and sent him in custody to York Crown Court to be sentenced by a judge who can give him a longer sentence.

His solicitor Steward Page did not apply for bail. He said Henderson was being recalled to prison to continue the sentence from which he had been released shortly before the incident.

Church Lane leads to Millennium Green and open countryside with footpaths as well as to Poppleton Tithe Barn and St Everilda’s Church.

Mr Butterworth said a member of the public alerted police to a man with a green transit van “acting suspiciously” in Nether Poppleton at about 11am.

Officers found the van and followed it before signalling it to stop.

Henderson initially indicated he would pull over but then drove off at speed through the residential streets of Poppleton village.

He turned into Church Lane and kept going through fences and fields before abandoning his vehicle, said Mr Butterworth.

After his arrest, he told police he had taken some drugs, so they took him to York Hospital.

There he asked to go to the toilet, pushed the police officers who was with him and made off, but was caught.

He also damaged items at Fulford Road Police Station.

He had three previous convictions for dangerous driving for which he had served prison sentences, said Mr Butterworth.