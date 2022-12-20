York College wants to erect a temporary marquee so classes can continue while an extension is built.

The college in Sim Balk Lane seeks to erect the marquee within its multi-use games area to the east of the main college building.

The planning application to City of York Council says the college received approval in March 2020 to extend its motor vehicle teaching facility. But another marquee used for teaching students will have to be removed to allow this week and permission is sought to erect a replacement marquee, which would be used until June 2024.

“The marquee will be visible from Sim Balk Lane. The marquee has a simple design and appearance,” it continued.

“This proposal allows the College to support and fulfil its academic obligations. This proposal is a short-term solution which support the College’s needs for additional practical learning space whilst a permanent solution is being constructed.”

The application concluded: “It is effectively a logistical strategy for the College to retain temporary space during the construction of the extension. The proposed design is small scale which is intended to be unobtrusive and sympathetic to its surroundings. “