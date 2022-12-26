ENVIRONMENT chiefs will finally reveal next year how they plan to help prevent a repeat of the devastating Boxing Day floods in Tadcaster seven years ago.

A shortlist of options for upgraded defences to protect the brewery town against flooding from the River Wharfe has been drawn up by the Environment Agency, following ground investigation works and topographic surveys over the summer.

An agency spokesperson said a list of options had been shortlisted and were now being reviewed against a range of criteria, including technical performance, cost, sustainability, health and safety, buildability, and environmental impact, to identify the best options which could be taken forward.

"Some of the key criteria being considered includes the potential alignments of the defences, particularly around the bridge, minimising visual impacts especially around the church, the height of defences required, and the types of defences which will offer the required standard of protection."

They said the options will be shared with residents at a community event in early 2023, with the public invited to share their thoughts.

The spokesperson added that over the summer, the team had also strengthened and improved existing flood defences at four Tadcaster locations to help prevent localised early ‘overtopping’ of water over the flood banks.

"This work will improve the resilience of the defences in these locations over winter, ahead of the delivery of the wider flood scheme for the town."

They added that the agency’s team was at The Ark every Tuesday between 10am – 12pm for anyone to stop by and talk about the scheme.

Tadcaster county councillor Kirsty Poskitt said the town continued to work very closely with the agency on the scheme and, while the pandemic had really halted progress, she was 'very pleased' at the speed things were now moving forward.

She said the Christmas period brought with it memories of an 'incredibly difficult time' in the town’s history for a lot of businesses and residents.

"Whilst those seven years seem to have flown by, we’ve unfortunately been reminded all too often the damage water can do to the town, most recently with the surface water flooding in July this year,"she said.

"It’s no secret that the surface water flooding has been largely caused by badly calcified water pipes that, at the time of the flooding in July, were operating at 1% of their capacity. The root cause of this issue is a question Yorkshire Water should have answers for.

"A considerable amount of work has been done since the July event and we haven’t experienced any surface water flooding since then."

Town and district councillor Richard Sweeting said that 'sometimes you have to wait for a good thing,' adding: "The agency is working hard to get things done and hopefully in the New Year something is going to happen."