A BOND star is set to receive an honour in York in the New Year.

Renowned British actor Colin Salmon, best known for appearances in television and film, including playing Charles Robinson in three James Bond movies, will attend a ceremony at the University of York's Central Hall, where he will receive an honorary degree in recognition of his achievements in acting and contributions to causes that champion equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Colin and CEO of NatWest Group, Alison Rose, are among seven distinguished figures to receive honorary degrees from the university in January.

Colin Salmon has appeared in three James Bond movies (Image: University of York)

The University of York confers the honorary degree of Doctor of the University honoris causa on individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society.

Alison will receive recognition for her 30-year contribution to the bank, which she joined as a graduate. She has since been instrumental in leading NatWest Group’s progress and performance as a purpose-led organisation. Alison is a passionate supporter of diversity and is an executive sponsor for NatWest Group’s employee-led networks.

In the same ceremony, the university’s new Chancellor, Dr Heather Melville, will be officially inaugurated.

The University of York (Image: Newsquest)

Heather is currently senior managing director at the global CEO advisory firm, Teneo, where she supports businesses to build more sustainable, diverse and inclusive practices. Her 40-year career has established her in a number of senior positions, spanning corporate and international banking, technology, and professional services.

University of York Vice-Chancellor, Prof Charlie Jeffery, said: “Our honorary graduates this year have not only made outstanding contributions to their profession, but also in their work championing inclusivity and access to opportunities for all, two themes which resonate strongly with the values of this University.

“We are also excited to officially welcome our new Chancellor, Dr Heather Melville, to the University - an authentic and inspirational leader who is a passionate supporter of equality and justice.”

This year’s recipients of honorary degrees, which will be awarded as part of the University's winter graduation ceremonies, also include: Dr Rachel Carr, Chief Executive and Co-founder, IntoUniversity Dr Hugh Rayment-Pickard, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, IntoUniversity Professor Paul Johnson, Economist and Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies Professor Polly Arnold, Chemist and Campaigner for Inclusion and Diversity in STEM Julian Richer, Retailer, Author and Philanthropist.

Dr Carr has over twenty years of experience working with children and young people in the voluntary sector and has overseen the expansion of the charity that tackles educational barriers in many of the UK’s poorest neighbourhoods.

Dr Rayment-Pickard helped to launch the education charity and oversaw its growth from a local project to a national charity, which now helps 45,000 young people every year.

Prof Johnson is a columnist for The Times, as well as a member of the UK Climate Change Committee. Prof Johnson is also an author of books on tax, pensions and inequality.

Prof Arnold, is a professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, is a regular advisor to government and industry and appears regularly on mainstream media and social media to discuss the importance and benefits of diversity in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce.

Julian Richer is best known as the founder and managing director of Richer Sounds, the UK's largest hi-fi retailer. Julian has gained a reputation for his motivational style of management and his philanthropic and charitable activities.

Honorary degree ceremonies take place from Wednesday, January 18 to Saturday, January 21.