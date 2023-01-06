A confectionary business near York reports a 'good' year, with fresh leadership and a new home.

The aptly-named Bon Bons relocated from Thorp Arch Trading Estate near Wetherby over the summer to the Moorside Business Park, Tockwith.

The million-pound new premises, enabled the business, founded in 2007, to operate in premises at 56,600 sq ft are more than twice-the-size as before, allowing its hf Chocolates division, acquired in 2019, to operate under the same roof.

2022 also saw Kirsty Firth and Ben Yates take over as joint-managing directors of the business in the autumn, replacing Steve Campbell, who returned to sales as Business Development Manager.

Kirsty, from Wetherby, has worked at Bon Bons since 2007 and was previously its head of customer services.

Ben, originally from Bristol, was previously head of sales and has been at Bon Bons for four years.

The company, which now employs 60 staff, has its origins in Wetherby, where founder Mark Rowntree had the Candy Shop, before creating Bon Bons with further shops in Ripon and Leeds.

Mark, a great grandson of Joseph Rowntree, then joined forces with Peter Julian, making Bon Bons a wholesaler, offering their retail products to the wider workplace.

Most of the Bon Bons products are sourced in the UK, especially in Yorkshire, but the firm sources specialist chocolate from Belgium, liquorice from Holland and nougar from Italy.

Mark and Peter then sold the business in 2017 to Lanchester Wines, making Bon Bons part of a company with a £100m turnover.

Kirsty and Ben say the move helped Bon Bons prosper, funding growth, whilst broadly allowing Bon Bons to continue operating as a friendly, family business.

It supplies 'specialist quality products' to farm shops, garden centres and visitor attractions, which gives it a clear point of difference to the mass marketplace.

This year, says Ben, the company has grown rapidly, exceeding last year's £10m-plus turnover by a further 15 per cent.

Ben continued: "We face the challenges of other businesses, such as rising energy and labour costs, but the market we operate in remain relatively strong. We are optimistic about the future, hence the move here."

Bon Bons plans for a number of years ahead and expects growth to continue at 15 per cent a year. It has no peak season as after a dip after Christmas, sales soon pick up in garden centres and visitor attractions.

With such solid growth, Bon Bons is always looking for staff, such as packers, wholesale and office staff, expecting a dozen more in 2023.

Ben and Kirsty want to progress the firm, running it as a family business, steeped in the values of the company, taking care in what they do, in a simple, innovative, open and approachable manner, outperforming the norm.

Ben added: "We are part of a team here, alongside the senior management team."