YORKSHIRE Water is urging schools and businesses that close for Christmas to check for burst pipes.

During colder weather, pipes are more likely to freeze. Then, when temperatures rise dramatically, pipes can contract and burst, and potentially damage property.

Yorkshire Water looks after its network of underground pipes and assets, but pipes on private property are the owner’s responsibility to look after.

Matthew Rix, wholesale services manager at Yorkshire Water said: "If a pipe bursts and no one is around to see it or sort it, it could cause serious damage.

"When checking your premises, make sure you check exposed pipes for any signs of leaks, run taps and flush toilets to make sure pipes haven't frozen.

"If you pipes have frozen, turn off your stop tap and feel the pipe around it. Try defrosting the pipe with a fan heater or hairdryer - never use a naked flame.

"Turn off your stop tap and the stopcock in the cold water tank, and turn off your electrics if water is leaking near electrical appliances

"One way to avoid pipes freezing in the future is to keep the central heating on low even when the building is empty and lag any exposed pipes."