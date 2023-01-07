A York-based marketing company is breaking new ground by creating holograms to sell ads.

And 2mee has also recruited a successful Dragon’s Den contestant to help spread the message.

Brian Smillie Jr joined the company last month, and as Head of HoloAd is tasked with negotiating deals with a range of publishers and brands.

In 2019, as founder of marketing app Beezer, he gained national attention by leaving the Den with £125,000 investment from Dragon Peter Jones.

2mee was founded in 2013 by CEO James Riley to create an alternative to traditional online banner ads. After developing a product using ‘ultra reality,’ HoloAd was launched.

Earlier this year, 2Mee announced it had received £500,000 of funding to boost its sales and marketing. It now has 8 staff at York University’s innovation campus.

Brian says with everybody using the same banner ad technology, something is needed to make you stand out.

“This means operators and marketing teams are having to use new technologies and tactics to engage with consumers at a more human level that complies with local laws and looks beyond SMS and email and taps into the emotive side,” he explained.

“One of the ways of doing this is to use a direct HoloAd. We send people messages instead of texts creating a more human experience.”

The technology can be likened to that classic scene from Star Wars where a hologram of Princess Leia appears and says ‘Help Me Obi Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.’

Launched this year, HoloAd already has customers in Estonia, Scotland, the US, Australia and South America.

2Mee works in conjunction with the computer division of the University of York and engineers from IBM. It has patents covering the UK, US, EU, China and Hong Kong.

Brian continued: “What makes 2mee technology such a powerful communication and marketing tool is it allows marketeers to engage with consumers across key touch points of humanity, trust, sincerity and with empathy.

“We help build a special, loyal relationship that other marketeers cannot. Our HoloAd product has become the world’s influencer messaging platform.”

UK customers include SkyBet and Racing TV, with HoloAd claiming eight-times more engagement and 270 per cent more leads than traditional banner ads.

The technology is simple, with advertisers recording a video message using a smartphone. The message can then be sent instantaneously or on demand by market segment or location. This way, one gaming sector client reported 33,000 more leads than traditional banners.

Looking ahead, Brain added: “We will be targeting more markets, as well as growing sales in the gaming and health sectors.”

Announcing Brian’s arrival last month, James Riley said: “HoloAd is a game-changer, and with Brian onboard we will be able to make more publishers and brands aware of what it can do for them.”