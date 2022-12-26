A NEW gaming hub is being created at a popular York youth club - thanks in part to one of its old boys.

Door 84 Youth and Community Centre runs regular sessions for eight to 25-year-olds from its base in Lowther Street in the Groves.

It has been in existence since the 1930s, known formerly as York Boy’s Club on Redness Street and latterly as Door 84, the Lowther Street building dates back to around 1910 and needs a significant amount of upkeep.

Lisa Green recently joined the team to share the role of executive charity manager with Heidi Haywood.

Lisa Green (Image: Door 84)

She said as well as creating the gaming hub Door 84 is looking for an investment in the region of £1million to create their vision for a modernised building with better accessibility for its beneficiaries and a community cafe.

Recently, Lisa chatted to Tony Smith, one of the directors from John Wright Electrical in Dunnington about support for the centre as the charity is developing a gaming hub and looking to make savings on their energy usage.

She said Tony has offered to help install LED lights in the new gaming area at no cost as he and his brother Martin used to attend the club when they were young lads and he has fond memories of learning to play guitar.

Tony said: "We like to help charities where we can and whilst we don’t have a pot of money, if we can offer some help or equipment to use we try our best."

Tony Smith (Image: Door 84)

Sheelagh Salter chairman of trustees at Door 84 said: "Small charities like ours rely on donations and particularly financial support in the form of grants.

"We'd like to thank John Wright Electrical for their generous donation of time and labour installing our new lights which will make a significant difference to our electricity bill."

Door 84 is trying to connect with organisations with surplus items as their surplus might be hugely valuable to the charity.

If you would like to support them and help to develop their gaming hub or another area of the charity, please get in touch with lisa.green@door84.org.uk

Donations can also be made through their website paypal.com