FIVE people have been arrested after a van was stopped by police officers - following an altercation involving a weapon.

At around 6pm yesterday (December 19), North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of an altercation between two drivers in Park Street in Selby during which a weapon, thought to be a knife, was seen.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers tracked the suspect vehicle, a white van, on roads through the Selby district and towards to the border with East Yorkshire.

"The vehicle was brought to a stop on the A1041 near Camblesforth in the Selby area and the five occupants, all male and aged 16, 17, two aged 18 and one aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

"Although a knife was not found at the time, a search of the vehicle led to officers seizing a crow-bar, a wooden baton and a hammer drill bit."

The five people remain in police custody for questioning at this time.