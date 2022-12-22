Christmas Day is just around the corner now, and some people may be wondering what the forecast will be for it in York.

With parts of the UK experiencing snow in the last week, the question might arise on if that might create a chance of a 'White Christmas' in the area.

Whether you are dreaming or dreading snowflakes on the big day, here is what the BBC and the Met Office are currently forecasting.

Met Office York Christmas Day forecast

On Christmas Day you can expect sunny cloudy skies throughout the day with mixed temperatures averaging at 5C.

There will also be some slight wind, with speeds of up to 13mph coming in from the east direction.

But there is a little sign of rain, with just a 10% chance of precipitation in the region.

If you want to catch the sunrise, you should be able to see it at 8.23am or for the sunset, 15.46pm.

Speaking of the weather, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Confidence is unusually low for the Christmas weekend; a north/south divide with cold air, wintry showers and increased risk of more significant snow in the north, and milder conditions with rain and showers in the south, is likely, but where the boundary will be is very uncertain."

BBC York Christmas Day forecast

The BBC weather forecast predicts a higher chance of rain, with an average of 27% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Much like the Met Office forecast, Light grey clouds will cover the skies during the day with an average temperature of 5C.