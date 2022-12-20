COUNCIL bosses have rubber-stamped new guidelines which could see a dramatic fall in the number of pavement cafés in York city centre next summer.

The new guidelines will mean that in most cases pavement cafés will only be allowed if tables leave a clear 1.5 metre space on the pavement for people to get past.

There will be some exceptions. In pedestrianised areas like Coney Street where pavements are flush with the street, cafés will still be allowed to take up the full width of the pavement.

Pavement cafes will also be allowed in parking bays, provided they leave space for parking and loading - including for Blue Badge holders - and providing the café is safe from passing traffic.

But elsewhere they will not be allowed.

The new guidelines were initially agreed at a council Executive meeting last month, subject to approval by a vote of the whole council.

They have now been rubber stamped by full council.

Street cafés sprang up across the city during lockdown after fast-track café licensing arrangements were brought in to help businesses hit by Covid.

By July 2022 this year, there were 114 pavement cafés licensed in the city, according to a report to the council's Executive last month.

But since the summer the city council has been consulting with disabled groups, who have been complaining bitterly about their lack of access to the city centre following a ban on blue badge parking, and who say street cafés blocking pavements only make things worse.

Speaking after the full council decision, the authority's executive member for transport Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “I’m very pleased that this new guidance drawing on the lived experience of disabled people and the expertise of independent access consultants will bring better access on pavements within the footstreets.

"It also provides clarity for the future to ensure that businesses can play an important part in keeping people safe around their premises.”

The move has been welcomed by disabled campaigners. Visually impaired wheelchair user Flick Williams said: "Disabled people are very happy that the council has finally decided to do what they should have been doing all along.

"The proof will come in January - and it will depend on whether they enforce it. But for now i am very happy."

But business leaders have warned that the new guidelines could lead to the 'very real possibility' of businesses closing down.

Speaking after the after the decision was initially taken by Executive last month Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said as many as 48 pavement café licences could be lost overnight.

This, he said, would 'have a huge economic impact through not having the additional covers that they have become reliant on, not having the presence on the street and losing the business of a more vulnerable clientele that still don’t have the confidence to return indoors'.