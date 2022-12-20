A NORTH YORKSHIRE bus operator is to slash fares for passengers thanks to government funding.

Transdev’s network will see their fares cut by up to 87 per cent when a Government-funded Help for Household scheme begins next month (January).

The operator’s Yorkshire network includes services run by Flyer, York & Country and Coastliner.

The maximum single fare for any Transdev one-way bus journey will be cut to just £2 - including the marathon 84-mile journey from Leeds to Whitby.

From January to March, the bargain £2 single fare will be instantly available anytime, anywhere and on any day from bus drivers using cash or contactless payment, and on the bus operator’s free-to-download Transdev Go mobile app.

The promotion is set to deliver huge savings for customers making journeys across the Transdev network.

Further examples of the firm’s Yorkshire network includes:

Leeds to Scarborough by Coastliner, distance 74 miles: was £15, now £2, saving 87 per cent

Ripon to Leeds on the 36, distance 29 miles: was £7.50, now £2, saving 73 per cent

Harrogate to Bradford on FLYER A2, distance 22 miles: was £5.40, now £2, saving 63 per cent

Keighley to Skipton on Dalesway, distance 11 miles: was £3.70, now £2, saving 46 per cent.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “Thanks to our continued partnership with industry partners and UK Government, we are delighted to be able to offer this amazing promotion to our customers across Yorkshire and into Lancashire and Greater Manchester, starting in January 2023.

“We’ve been among the most successful operators in the country in attracting customers back to bus post-pandemic. Even so, we know there are still some who have yet to return to our routes and especially during the current cost of living crisis, we hope this money-saving promotion will attract them back on board.”

Buses Minister Richard Holden MP said: “Bus travel remains the most popular form of public transport in England, making up around half of all journeys. That’s why we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to support every passenger and help get people back on the bus.

“With the scheme set to take two million car journeys off the road, it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up to the fare cap, helping people to ‘Get Around for £2’ between the start of January and the end of March.”

All Transdev single fares which are already lower than £2, and all other day and longer-term tickets, will remain at their current prices.

Full details of all Transdev bus routes across Yorkshire and beyond are available online at: transdevbus.co.uk and on the free to download Transdev Go mobile app.

