A man has died walking home from the pub in sub-zero temperatures the week before Christmas.

Jamieson Scott, 53, was last seen leaving a pub in Beverley, East Yorkshire, on Saturday (December 17) evening.

Officers have now found a body which is believed to be Jamieson's.

No formal identification has taken place but his family have been informed.

It is believed that Jamieson 'succumbed to the weather conditions' over the weekend, as temperatures hit as low as -2C.

Superintendent Rhod Troake, of Humberside Police, said: "This is a tragic incident, and for his family and friends this is an outcome that no one wanted to see.

"Jamieson was reported missing after he had not been seen since he had left a public house in Beverley on Saturday, December 17.

“It is thought that he had tried to make his way home and sadly succumbed to the weather conditions over the weekend.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, Jamie’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.”