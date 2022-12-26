ENVIRONMENT chiefs will next year complete a one million cubic metre flood storage area upstream of York, aimed at helping prevent any repeat of the city's devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

The Foss Flood Storage Area near Strensall - which will better protect 490 York properties alongside the River Foss and its tributaries - is on schedule for completion in November 2023, says the Environment Agency.

It says the new embankment will have an outfall control structure designed to hold up to a million cubic metres of water during times of extreme rainfall.

"Once downstream river levels recede, the stored water will be released at a controlled rate," said a spokesperson, adding: "The creation of two ponds connected to the River Foss, together with improvements to the river channel, will result in new wetland habitats to support wildlife."

The floods of seven years ago today affected scores of homes in roads such as Huntington Road and Navigation Road but also businesses in streets such as Walmgate, Fossgate and Foss Islands Road.

One of the factors behind the floods was the extremely heavy rainfall in the Foss's catchment north of York, which resulted in so much water coming down the Foss through York that the Foss Barrier and Pumping Station at the confluence with the River Ouse was overwhelmed and the barrier had to be lifted.

The pumping station and barrier were subsequently given a major upgrade, and are now capable of pumping more water than came down the Foss in 2015, but the storage area will help tackle the problem at the other end of the river, by reducing the peak amount coming down the river.

The agency said the extensive action it had taken since 2015 on the Foss Barrier upgrade and other city centre projects meant it now provided better protection to more than 2,200 properties in York.

It said that in the past year, it had completed flood defence projects at:

*Bishopthorpe, better protecting 170 properties

*Clementhorpe, better protecting 135 properties

*Scarborough Bridge to Ouse Bridge, better protecting 39 properties

*Coppins Farm to Scarborough Bridge, better protecting 156 properties

*Scarborough Bridge to Lendal Bridge, better protecting 57 properties

It said work was ongoing at Clifton & Rawcliffe, which would better protect 135 properties and was due for completion in summer 2024.

It added that the agency was investigating options on how to provide flood protection along Tower Street to prevent exceptionally high flood levels on the River Ouse bypassing the defences within St Georges Car Park and entering the Foss Basin, which would pose increased flood risk in the lower Foss.

"This scheme will initially involve raising of the wall between St George’s car park and the Foss Basin, tying into Skeldergate Bridge," it said.