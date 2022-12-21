Our nurses sacrificed their all to keep us safe. They were our angels and heroes.

They stood for all we aspire to for our society – selfless, caring, professional, loving, skilled people who dedicated themselves to meet the challenges that faced our nation.

They stepped up for us, and now they need us to step up for them.

Nurses are struggling. They are exhausted. They are stretched covering ever-increasing staff vacancies (now standing at 47,496, ie 11.9 per cent of registered nursing places) managing hospitals creaking under pressure with ever more demand.

However, what was not broadcast until last week was that since 2010 they have lost 19 per cent off the value of their pay under Tory ‘austerity’ measures. In other words they are working for five days but paid for four.

The crisis in areas where there is a high cost of living, like York, means that nurses cannot afford their housing costs, their energy costs and all the other cost pressures that clear out their monthly wage packet.

Most are teetering on the edge, some have just left, but many are going over to agency work, where thy get paid slightly more now, so they can pay their way, but do not get the benefits like the NHS pension scheme, so will struggle later. They have no choice.

Hospitals, desperate for staff, pay eye-watering sums to agencies to hire nurses (the agencies cream off significant profits for themselves first) just to keep wards and services safe. It is a false and broken economy resultant from Tory ideology.

If the Government simply paid nurses what they are owed, a decent wage, then this crisis would be averted. Instead, nurses are having to beg from picket lines for dignity and to expose their reality which they hid throughout the pandemic. All Government needs to do is enter serious talks.

Government are grandstanding, hiding behind the Pay Review Body saying that they set pay. What they are failing to share is that Government give the Pay Review Body a capped amount to fund pay, and in turn the PRB determines how to distribute it.

I used to give evidence to the Pay Review Body on behalf of NHS staff so the truth is not lost on me. The only way to resolve this dispute is for Government to come up with fair funding for nurses, OTs, porters, physios, doctors, cleaners, scientists, paramedics, pharmacists, psychologists and all who put on their uniform to serve our NHS; to serve us.

But it is not just the staff in the NHS who deserve a pay rise. Teaching staff, social workers, postal workers, firefighters, rail workers, police, jobcentre staff, civil servants and our armed forces – all these public servants need fair pay. Private sector workers need fair pay too, while their bosses cream off their millions.

The truth is we can no longer afford a Tory Government. They threw away £30bn from one budget statement which would have met all these pay demands three times over.

This is a Government which has let the oil and gas companies off the hook as people fear putting the heating on, who give a free hand to developers when people do not have a home to live in, who are burning millions of pounds of PPE procured from dodgy contracts and who protect their family income by maintaining tax exemptions for the super-rich - exemptions that such as the Prime Minister’s family benefits from.

It is the Tories who should be hanging their heads in shame before the brave workers who are standing up for their rights and their existence.

It is an absolute scandal that for the first time in their 106 years, RCN nurses have had to strike for their supper, while the Tories are dining out on their dodgy deals, many of which they are personally benefitting from.

Whether in work or not, whether in the private sector or public, whether in York or elsewhere, no one should be in poverty this Christmas, in a country which has so much, yet where people have so little.

Well, ‘enough is enough’. Workers are rising up for their rights. Working people are speaking up and want their voices heard. I have been on the picket lines to show solidarity and am speaking up in Parliament to expose the truth. It is my honour to stand with striking workers and my duty to be their voice.

Stay strong this Christmas and let’s have hope for a fair and just resolve by the New Year.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central