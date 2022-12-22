A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl from North Yorkshire with a rare spinal condition has undergone a life-changing operation that could help her to walk, and hopes to be home for Christmas.

As The Press reported earlier this year, when Millie Hibberd was born a little over two years ago she had no health concerns and it wasn't until she was about six or seven months old and couldn't sit up by herself, that her mum and dad, Scott, 34, and Rhian, 33, realised something was wrong.

As Millie has grown, its become clear she's unable to effectively use her legs due to spasticity.

Following months on waiting lists, Millie's MRI results confirmed that she has syringomyelia, a rare disorder which sees fluid-filled cyst forms within the spinal cord.

The couple who live in Church Fenton near Selby and work as analysts, said an operation is not available on the NHS and they fundraised to take Millie to an institute in Barcelona which specialises in the disorder.

Millie had her spinal surgery in Barcelona on December 13 to release pressure on the spinal cord in order to stop the disorder from progressing further, which may also relieve Millie's current symptoms giving her a chance to learn to walk and become more independent.

"The surgeon is pleased with how it's gone and she's currently recovering well in hospital, due to and fly home in time for Christmas," said Rhian.

The procedure came at a cost of about £20,000 and the couple raised £31,178 through a JustGiving page.

Rhian said: "This is all thanks to the amazing fundraising support we received.

"Millie's nursery held a week of fundraising events including bake sales, counting the numbers of sweets in a jar, and a raffle that was supported by dozens of local companies kindly providing great prizes. Other parents supported the event by selling huge number of tickets too. In total they managed to raise £2,470.15.

"Little Movers Selby, South York and Garforth supported with a raffle, name the bear competition and classes put on in aid of Millie's fundraiser.

"Millie’s friends - one and two year olds - came together for on Wetherby Ings to complete a Toddler Toddle - and in the rain, no less.

"Also Millie's cousins all came together to run junior parkrun, in Queen's Park, Crewe, in fancy dress. Regulars of the parkrun also supported us by coming in fancy dress that week and many gave donations on the day.

"My whole team at work walked 10,000 steps every single day in November.

"This got a lot of attention within the company, and when the owners became aware of the story the business also kindly donated a large sum.

"We'd like to say how incredibly grateful we are to every single person who's supported us on our journey - whether that's time and effort into fundraising events, directly donating, sharing Millie's story on social media or supporting and encouraging us in other ways."

Any additional funds raised will now go towards Millie's after care as, regardless of how successful the operation is, Millie will need physio for the next two years.