An award-winning Knaresborough B&B is now offering Latin excitement in addition to its traditional full-English breakfast.

The move follows the retirement of Denise Carter from the 12-bed Newton House, who had owned the business for 12 years, and its takeover by Lamb and Flag Enterprises Ltd.

Now, Brazilian-born Raphael and Cici Carreira are the new managers of the property, who promise a new approach to the B&B.

Further to the B&B’s award-winning breakfasts, the couple have added Brazilian gluten-free tapioca crepes and Portuguese omelette options to the menu.

Lamb and Flag Enterprises have retained the existing Newton House staff team and will continue to operate the business as is, whilst plans for refurbishment in 2023 are prepared to expand the B&B’s services.

Richard Venable, Lamb and Flag Enterprises director said “It is business as usual at the moment until we line up our plans for the longer term. We are confident that our guests will continue to enjoy the same warm welcome they have become accustomed to at Newton House, with Raphael, Cici and their friendly and efficient team.”