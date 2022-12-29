PEOPLE using hot water bottles to keep warm during the cost-of-living crisis were warned today of the dangers after a York woman's bottle burst open, scalding her leg.

Kathy King, 62, of Wigginton Road, said she came close to needing a skin graft after being referred by York Hospital to the burns unit at Pinderfields Hospital.

She said she had filled a bottle with boiling water, gone to her seat in the sitting room and was rearranging the cushions when she grabbed the bottle by the neck.

"At which point,the whole neck came off, forcing near-boiling water onto my upper right leg and also splashing my poor dog Mitzi," she said.

"I coped as best I could for several days and it was only when the wound became too big/difficult to dress that I went to York A&E who referred me to Pinderfield Burns Unit.

"I was under their care for over three weeks and at one point they thought it likely I'd need a skin graft - happily this proved not to be necessary. My poor dog,a bichon frise, had twice weekly vet appointments too and she is now recovered albeit with a bald spot."

She said staff at both York A&E and also Pinderfield said they had seen an increase in such injuries and had speculated that the cost of living crisis probably meant increased hot water bottle usage.

She said that as she started to warn people what had happened to her, it became clear there were many people using bottles that were far too old.

She also wondered if bottles weren't as robust as they used to be, as they seemed thinner and lighter.

"I suspect older people who had hot water bottles when they were children might place more trust in modern ones than is wise."Her research showed bottles should be changed after being used for two years.

Ashley Martin, of Rospa - the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents - said that as people were turning more to hot water bottles to save money on heating bills, it was important to make sure they were being used safely.

"First of all, check the hot water bottle for any signs of wear and tear and if there is any damage to the rubber or to the seals, dispose of it immediately," they said.

"Do this regardless of how old the bottle is. It is recommended that hot water bottles are replaced at least every three years, so don’t be tempted to use an old one you’ve found in the back of a cupboard that hasn’t been used for some time."

They said most bottles now should have a flower symbol in the funnel at the top of the bottle which would have the year of manufacture in the centre and dots on the petals that indicated the week and month of manufacture.

"Try and buy one with this symbol if you can as it will give you that handy reminder of the age of the product.

"When filling the hot water bottle, never use boiling water. Allow the water to cool before pouring it into the hot water bottle.

"Always use a hot water bottle with a cover and do not let a young child handle one, especially unsupervised. If you are using one to warm a child’s bed, always remove the hot water bottle before they get into it.”

A spokesperson for the Burns Unit at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said:“Sadly, each year we see patients who have been scalded by their hot water bottle and, as such, we’d urge people not to use old bottles, nor put boiling water in their bottles, as it can result in the need for painful surgery if they burst.

“A good quality hot water bottle with normal usage will last two to three years. If it's more than three years old then it's time to replace it. Furthermore, it’s important to carefully secure the stopper and to fill the bottle to no more than three quarters.”