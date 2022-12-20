Fair pay for nurses Our millionaire PM says that the pay offer of four per cent for nurses is fair.

This is an appalling assertion bearing in mind that a predecessor of his - Johnson - was saved from death by the devotion and care afforded to him. That’s not to even mention the thousands upon thousands of nurses who were selfless in caring for all those with Covid.

The Health minister has determined to punish nurses for daring to ask for a fair day’s pay for working in what are far from fair working conditions.

Nurses are leaving the NHS in droves because of the austerity policies of successive Tory governments and this, combined with thousands of unfilled vacancies, has produced the perfect storm we are facing.

The government should do the honourable thing and resign rather than continue to reward itself for failing abysmally in governing.

John D Brian, Moorfield Way, York

Pay and inflation

If ordinary folks’ wages have such a powerful effect on the rate of inflation surely the obvious conclusion is that the plebs amongst us (myself proudly included ) are more important than other strata of society in stabilising the economy?

If that is indeed so, why aren’t our rewards more commensurate with our relevance?

Richard D Bowen, Farrar Street, York