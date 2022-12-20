Is it only me who finds the article headlined Coppergate To Stay One Way (The Press, December 19) ironic?
The article states that ‘a council consultation saw 51 per cent of people calling for the return of the two way system’.
It was written by Joe Cooper, the ‘Local Democracy’ reporter!
You couldn’t make it up.
Elaine Ellis, Lord Mayors Walk
