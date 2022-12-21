As Christmas fast approaches it might be time to check if there are any changes to bin collection dates across York over the festive period.

The Christmas season is a time when bins fill up fast and with bin collection dates altered, this can sometimes lead to some confusion.

Not knowing when to put your bins out or missing a collection date can leave your bin unusable for weeks.

However, there is no need to worry as we outline bin collection times across the region.

So whether you live in York or North Yorkshire, here is everything you need to know ahead of the big day.

York Bin Collections this Christmas

York City Council has amended collection dates for the region, sharing that "Waste and recycling collections due to take place on Boxing Day (Monday 26 December 2022) will take place earlier, on Saturday 24 December."

They also shared that all other collections over the "festive period will take place as usual" meaning there is only one day of disruption.

You can get the latest and most up-to-date information via the York City Council website.

North Yorkshire Bin Collections this Christmas

North Yorkshire council have also shared bin collections time for the region.

Much of the area will see very little impact or days changed to a day later than normally scheduled.

Most councils in North Yorkshire require you to enter your postcode which will give you the latest information on bin collections dates and times.

You can find out collection dates via the North Yorkshire website.