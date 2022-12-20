A WOMAN from North Yorkshire has been involved in rescuing 18 puppies from a "life of suffering" and cruel animal testing.

In the early hours of today (December 20), 18 Beagle puppies were freed from Cambridgeshire animal testing breeding facility, MBR Acres. One arrest has been made as 12 supporters of Animal Rebellion remain at the scene to accept responsibility for the rescue of the puppies, risking spending their Christmas in cells if remanded to prison.

An additional two dogs have been seized by Cambridgeshire Police on their way off-site - and the group are negotiating their release to a sanctuary.

Rose Patterson, from Harrogate, was involved in rescuing the puppies from the site.

Rose, 33, said: "In taking action and freeing Beagle puppies, of course I want to save some lives. At a minimum, this action will be life-changing for a small number of dogs who will get to live out their lives free from the horrors of needless animal testing.

"Ultimately what we're doing here is putting animal testing on trial, it is unethical, unnecessary and cruel - and it's time to see an end to the animal testing industry.

"I'm trusting a jury of regular members of the public to find animal testing guilty and not those who are freeing innocent dogs.

A picture from the rescue earlier today (December 20) (Image: Animal Rebellion)

"I'm willing to face 12 ordinary people in a courtroom to tell them exactly why animal testing needs to end - and that the millions of procedures on innocent lives done each year are completely barbaric and unnecessary."

During the incident, the animal rescuers could be seen wearing t-shirts that read 'Put Animal Testing On Trial' and 'What Would You Do If This Was Your Dog?' on the front and rear, respectively.

Animal Rebellion members said the facility is known for breeding around 2,000 Beagles each year destined for animal testing in the UK and abroad at just 16 weeks old.

In 2021, more than three million incidents involving animal testing were recorded in the UK, a six per cent increase on last year. Over four thousand of these tests were carried out on Beagles, similar to those bred at the Cambridgeshire site.

Other species subject to testing include cats, rats, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits and monkeys.

"The procedures often result in vomiting, internal bleeding, organ damage, seizures and death. For those who survive, the tests can last for months, after which the animals are killed regardless," an Animal Rebellion spokesperson said.

Dr Lindsay Marshall, biomedical science advisor to the Humane Society International UK recently, said: "The UK cannot expect to have world-leading science innovation whilst we rely on failing animal-based research methods that are rooted in the past.

"Reliable alternatives to animal testing include testing on lab-grown stem cells or ‘organs-on-a-chip’."