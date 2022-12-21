A HISTORIC Hanukkah celebration has been staged inside Clifford's Tower in York - believed to be the first event of its kind within the site's ancient walls.

North Yorkshire Police hosted the Jewish celebration on Sunday night, which included members of the local Jewish community and special guests.

Clifford's Tower has great poignancy for the Jewish community, both locally and around the world. On March 16, 1190, the tower was the site of one of the most infamous events in English history - the massacre and suicide of York’s Jewish community.

At the time, anti-Jewish feeling was spreading across the country which had been sparked by an attack on Jews at the coronation of King Richard I.

Worried by the rioting, the local royal officers in York sheltered around 150 people from the local community. However an angry mob surrounded the tower and prepared to attack.

English Heritage's Director for the North of England, Andrea Selley lights the second candle

Fearful for their safety, many of the Jewish people who should have been safe inside the tower committed suicide rather than be murdered by the mob. The mob allegedly offered safety to anyone inside who agreed to convert to Christianity. However, those who left the tower were murdered.

A police spokesperson said: "Thanks to the support of English Heritage who are custodians of the tower, we were incredibly proud and grateful to host what we believe to be the first ever Hanukkah celebration to take place within its walls."

The ceremony was led by Lillian Coulson, chair of York Liberal Jewish Community (YLJC), and also included messages of hope and friendship from Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick, Andrea Selley from English Heritage and North Yorkshire Police lead for faith and belief Sergeant Arfan Rahouf.

Police officers celebrating Hanukkah at Clifford's Tower

Howard Duckworth, a trustee of YLJC, read a statement from Rabbi Charley Baginsky.

The Archbishop and Ms Selley then went on to light the first and second candle on North Yorkshire Police’s own menorah.

Sergeant Rahouf said: “I’d like to thank everyone who braved the cold temperatures and the rain and came along to make our Hanukkah celebration inside Clifford’s Tower such a special and memorable occasion.

“Reflecting on the events of 1190 and also on incidents of persecution and hatred that are happening around the world right now, it’s important that we come together to mark occasions such as Hanukkah.

"It gives us an opportunity to learn more about each other’s culture and beliefs, to deepen and strengthen our relationships and to realise and celebrate our similarities.

Members of the local Jewish Community, Sgt Arfan Rahouf, YLJC chair Lillian Coulson (front), Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, English Heritage North Director Andrea Selley, Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick and YLJC Trustee Howard Duckworth (back)

“I’m incredibly grateful also to English Heritage as the tower’s custodians for being so supportive of the event and giving us access to the historic site. I’d like to wish everyone celebrating a very happy and peaceful Hanukkah - Chag urim sameach!”